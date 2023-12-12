The Killers are "open" to residency at Las Vegas Sphere

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford. Picture: Rob Loud

Brandon Flowers has talked about the possibility of the band playing the new $2 billion venue in their hometown.

The Killers would be "open" to a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Quizzed in a Guardian Q&A if they'd be open to a residency in their hometown, frontman Brandon Flowers replied: "You can take the boys out of Vegas, but it will always be a part of us. When we were kids, it was a small town."

He added: "For a while it was the fastest-growing city in America. I was lucky enough to see U2 at the Sphere. Absolutely we would be open to doing something like that. It would be a big undertaking, but it would be a blast."

The legendary Irish band were the first band to play the impressive venue, with fans sharing incredible pictures from their performances, which sparked conversation over which bands would lend themselves to an epic gig in the immersive concert space, which took a reported $2.3 billion (£1.8 million) to create.

However, first the Mr Brightside rockers have other plans to attend to, celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album with huge dates across the UK next year.

Announcing the shows, the rockers said: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

Their summer 2024 dates, which went on sale last week, will see the band play three nights each at Dublin's 3Arena and Glasgow's OVO Hydro plus four mammoth nights each at The Co-Op Manchester and The O2, London - with extra dates added due to phenomenal demand.

And they won't stop there as Flowers teased in a recent interview that the band could be set to celebrate the milestone with tiny intimate dates next year.

Quizzed by Zane Lowe if there was more music on the horizon, the rocker replied: “No. I think we are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more [...] so we will figure something out there..."

Lowe, then looking at his notes exclaimed: "Oh they’re f***ng here! I won’t say anything. They are small! Yo, one of those is f***ing small. Dude. Oh my god. Bro, that is like... I might have to come out for that."

Meanwhile, The Killers' celebratory best of, Rebel Diamonds, is out now and is on course to score the bands eighth UK number one this week.

The collection, which includes 20 tracks for 20 years, brings together classic Killers songs, such as Jenny Was A friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young alongside their more recent works, The Man, My Own Soul's Warning, and their synth-laden Boy single. The album also includes their rave-inspired new track, Spirit, which was unveiled last week.

Listen to Rebel Diamonds now.

The record, which is currently outselling the competition by 2:1, would be the first greatest hits collection from the band to make the top spot in the UK, after 2013's Direct Hits peaked at number five.

It would follow their previous chart-topping studio albums Hot Fuss (2004), Sam’s Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017), Imploding the Mirage (2020) and Pressure Machine (2021).