The 10 best songs by The Killers

The Killers in 2008: Ronnie Vannucci Jr, Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers and Mark Stoermer. Picture: Jim Cooper/AP/Shutterstock

Want to get into The Killers but don't know where to start? Here are the ten songs every playlist should have.

When The Killers burst onto the scene in early 2004, British music fans were impressed by their Anglocentric sound and impressive songwriting. Once the world had caught sight of the band in person, it was obvious that the world had a major new frontman in Brandon Flowers.

Across the course of six albums, culminating in 2020's Imploding The Mirage, The Killers have paid tribute to their British musical heroes - New Order, The Smiths, Pet Shop Boys - while remaining true to their roots in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are ten of the best Killers tunes, right back to the days of Mr Brightside and Hot Fuss. Is YOUR favourite on here?