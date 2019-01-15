VIDEO: The Killers share Land Of The Free video as Brandon Flowers posts message

Watch the Spike Lee directed visuals for the Las Vegas rockers' stirring political single and read Brandon Flowers' accompanying post.

The Killers have shared their Land Of The Free single and its emotive new video.

The track takes aim at Donald Trump's America and holds a strongly anti-Mexican wall message.

Listen to the track and share its Spike Lee directed video above.

The Killers' Land of the Free single artwork. Picture: Press/Artwork

Taking to Twitter, Brandon Flowers doubled down on his message, writing: "On December 14 2012, I woke up, unlocked my phone, and, like so many others, saw the please to "Pray for Sandy Hook". The news was devastating."

The Killers frontman continued: "If there was a single moment that I mentally began to assemble "Land of the Free," that was it. In the months and years that followed, America would be hit with an onslaught of more mass shootings of innocents and too many examples of racial injustice to ignore."

See his full post below:

The Las Vegas rocker concluded: "I love my country. I know that these are complicated issue but whether you stand to the left, right, or straddle the line, you've gotta believe that we can do better.

-Brandon Flowers".

Land of the Free is the first official new music to be released since The Killers' 2017 Wonderful Wonderful album.

Watch Brandon Flowers talk about their secret gig at Glastonbury:

Watch Woody Harrelson join the band on stage at The O2 Academy, Brixton: