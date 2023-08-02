Kylie Minogue wants to collab with The Killers

The Australian pop princess has talked about her love for indie music and revealed she wants to work with Brandon Flowers and co.

Kylie Minogue wants to work with The Killers.

The Aussie pop princess - who's previously worked with the likes of Nick Cave - says she's always liked indie music and would love to get into the studio with Brandon Flowers and the Las Vegas band.

Asked about her dream collaborations, she told E! News: "I’ve always loved more kind of indie bands, like The Killers.

"Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me so I haven’t had to make that decision. But whoever I work with, I think there’s always something to learn from people I work with."

The Padam Padam singer recently announced plans for a Las Vegas residency. where the rockers hail from, which will run at the Venetian's Voltaire nightclub for three months from November.

If she reached out to their frontman Brandon Flowers, it wouldn't be the first time he'd joined forces with a global star.

The Mr. Brightside rocker recently made an appearance at Glastonbury Festival, joining Sir Elton John on stage to perform his iconic 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

Just before invite the rocker onto the Pyramid Stage for the duet, Elton John said: "This guest, I first met in 2005 when I started playing in Las Vegas and he came round to my hotel suite to play me his band's first album, which was called Hot Fuss and we've been friends ever since."

He added: "He was the first person I thought of to come and sing with me even though he's played Glastonbury six times with The Killers."

