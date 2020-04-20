The Killers' Brandon Flowers won't play Morrissey's music to his kids

The Killers frontman has explained why he'll keep listening to The former Smiths frontman's music, but doesn't play it front of his children.

Brandon Flowers has said he doesn't plat Morrissey's music in front of his kids.

The Killers frontman is a huge fan of The Smiths and discussed having the iconic guitarist Johnny Marr appear during their Glastonbury 2019 headline set.

Talking about the decision in light of the Manchester band's divisive former frontman Morrissey's political views, Flowers said: "I don't think Marr should be held back because of Morrissey, so I don't regret it."

However, asked if he's able to separate Morrissey's political views from his art, he told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It is difficult to separate it from him, and I'm not going around playing the music in front of my kids, but..."

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Morrissey. Picture: 1. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images 2. Alexander G. Seyum/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

However, while he won't go out of his way to play Morrissey music for his kids, he revealed he wouldn't rush to turn it off if it was on the radio.

The All These Things That I've Done singer explained: "Pick a song! Pick 'What She Said'. If 'What She Said' came on the radio with my kids, I wouldn't change it. It's still an amazing song, so I'm not that serious, where I would change the station."

The Las Vegas singer, who has Ammon, 12, Gunnar, 10, and Henry, nine - also insisted he won't destroy his Smiths CDs, despite his opposition to Morrissey's views, adding: "I don't agree with him, but I'm not going to burn my CDs by the Smiths or anything."

Meanwhile, Brandon Flowers was joined on guitar by The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vannucci this weekend for a performance of Mr. Brightside.

The duo were part of a star-studded line-up for Lady Gaga and Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home gig, which also saw the likes of The Rolling Stones to The Beatles legend Paul McCartney perform some of their biggest hits to raise funds for the World Health Organisation's battle against coronavirus.

Watch them perform the hit live for the charity gig, which raised over $127m:

Ahead of the performance they showed their appreciation for people on the frontlines, including health workers, teachers, and those working in supermarkets.

Meanwhile, the band were set to play huge stadium dates in the UK in May and June year, but their dates are yet to be rescheduled.

However, their drummer may have already unofficially told fans that the gigs are well on their way to being rescheduled.

Find out everything we know here.

READ MORE: What's the latest on The Killers' 2020 UK stadium dates?