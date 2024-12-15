The Cure's Robert Smith reveals the secret to preserving his voice

Robert Smith talks longevity and how he's preserved his voice

By Jenny Mensah

By Jenny Mensah

The Cure frontman has discussed how quitting smoking at 40 and moderation in his later years has been the key to keeping his vocals in check.

Robert Smith believes has revealed what he believes has been key to preserving his vocals.

The Cure frontman spoke to Radio X's John Kennedy this week as part of a special track by track X-Posure playback of the band's new Songs Of A Lost World album, where he discussed everything from longevity to his own mortality and what's enabled him to continue playing stunning three hour sets with the band.

"I'm fortunate to have the genes that I have, because I have really not paid great attention to longevity in my own personal life," the 65-year-old musician admitted.

"Up until about the age of 50. I mean, I was astonished that I got to 50 and then I started to think I'd probably like to get to 60. And so I started to moderate a bit. And then you turn 60. Really every year is a bit of a bonus for me. So I suppose as a consequence of that, my voice has held up probably a lot longer than I thought."

Though he thinks he's been quite lucky, the Alone singer admitted that quitting smoking at 40 was one of the most important decisions he made for his health and longevity as a frontman.

He recalled: "I gave up smoking. It was the most important thing I did, really. I turned 40 and I thought, I'm never smoking again. And I haven't. And I think that's really pretty much along with a few other things, that's the thing that's allowed me to continue doing what I do. But having said that, there are people who I know who are singers who do look after themselves, but then their voices go. It's just one of those things."

Though Smith admits his voice will eventually "go" one day, the Boys Don't Cry singer recalled a crucial piece of advice his father gave him which has held him in good stead.

"My voice will go at some point," added the icon. "But I said recently my dad would sing every day into his 90s. So he would say to me, just like, keep singing. He'd always say that to me. Just keep singing until people tell you to stop."

Watch the full Track by Track album playback of The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World below:

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World Track by Track | X-Posure Album Playback

Listen back to the full track by track now on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

The Cure's Robert Smith onstage at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2023. Picture: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

The conversation, which was part of an X-Posure track by track playback of The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World album, saw the frontman discuss the inspiration behind the songs on the record, as well as his reflections on scoring a No. 1 on the UK Album Chart - marking the first Cure album since Wish 32 years ago to do so.

As well as the promise of more powerful and emotive material to come from The Cure, Smith also teased during the conversation that he has written a "catchy" pop song, which he joked could turn into a Christmas song.

"I always just want an emotional response from what I write," the musician explained. "Unless I think, 'This is a catchy idea', but those days have kind of gone a little bit...

"Although I have written a really catchy pop song! I'm struggling to figure out how I'm gonna release it. Having been up in town all day, the amount of times I've heard [Wham!'s] Last Christmas. I think I just need to stick some Christmas words on it and get it out there!"

From The Cure's humble beginnings practicing in his parents' extension to the "sadder" and "heavier" music still to come from the band, listen back to Robert's Smith and John Kennedy's chat on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Listen back to the full track by track on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Radio X's John Kennedy speaks to The Cure's Robert Smith. Picture: Radio X

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World track listing:

ALONE AND NOTHING IS FOREVER A FRAGILE THING WARSONG DRONE:NODRONE I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE ALL I EVER AM ENDSONG

