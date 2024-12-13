Robert Smith is considering releasing a Cure Christmas song

Radio X's John Kennedy speaks to The Cure's Robert Smith. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Cure frontman revealed he's written a "catchy pop song" that he could stick some festive words on.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Smith is thinking of releasing a Christmas song.

The Cure frontman spoke to Radio X's John Kennedy this week as part of a special track by track playback of the band's Songs Of A Lost World album, where he revealed that although he wants to receive an "emotional response" from his music, he's also written a "really catchy" pop song that he could turn into a festive track.

"I always just want an emotional response from what I write," the Alone singer explained. "Unless I think. 'This is a catchy idea', but those days have kind of gone a little bit."

He went on: "Although I have written a really catchy pop song! I'm struggling to figure out how I'm gonna release it. Having been up in town all day, the amount of times I've heard [Wham!'s] Last Christmas. I think I just need to stick some Christmas words on it and get it out there!"

Read more:

The conversation, which was part of an X-Posure track by track playback of The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World album, saw the frontman discuss the inspiration behind the songs on the record, as well as recalling the encouragement he had from his elder brother to pursue music full-time, his thoughts on mortality and the process of ageing as well as the secret to preserving his voice over the years.

Also included in the expansive conversation was Smith's reflections on the record scoring a No. 1 on the UK Album Chart (becoming the first Cure album do do so in 32 years) that show at The Troxy, London and the abundance of material he has left over for its follow-up.

From The Cure's humble beginnings practicing in his parents' extension to the best piece of advice his father ever gave him, the much-loved alternative rock icon seems to leave no stone unturned in this memorable chat, which will be available to listen to this Saturday (14th December) from 11pm.

Listen to Robert Smith join John John Kennedy on X-Posure for The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World Track by Track this Saturday 14th December at 11pm on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World track listing:

ALONE AND NOTHING IS FOREVER A FRAGILE THING WARSONG DRONE:NODRONE I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE ALL I EVER AM ENDSONG

Read more: