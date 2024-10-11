The Cure's date at The Troxy, London: How to buy tickets

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith and co have announced the date in East London for fans next month. Find out how you can be there.

The Cure have announced a live show for 2024.

Robert Smith and co are set for a date at The Troxy in London on 1st November to celebrate their forthcoming Songs Of A Lost World album on the day of its release.

Fans from the UK and Europe will need to pre-order the band's album before 11.59am BST on 16th October for the chance to buy tickets.

Those who have already pre-ordered the album from their local UMG Cure Official Store or The Cure: Procurements store will automatically get access to tickets, which will go on sale on 17th October at 3pm BST.

Unique codes & a private ticket link will arrive via email before 9am BST on 17th October.

The Close To Me legends also announced a free Global Live Stream for The Cure YouTube channel with more details to be announced.

The news comes after the band shared the details of their forthcoming album, which includes its' artwork, tracklist and singles Alone and A Fragile Thing.

Listen to the latest track to come from the record, below:

The Cure - A Fragile Thing (Official Lyric Video)

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World track listing:

ALONE AND NOTHING IS FOREVER A FRAGILE THING WARSONG DRONE:NODRONE I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE ALL I EVER AM ENDSONG

Songs Of A Lost World will be released as a single LP, a Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master double-LP, a marble-coloured vinyl single LP from indie stores and HMV, a web store exclusive white vinyl LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.

The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World album. Picture: Press

