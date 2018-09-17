PHOTO: Ian Brown To Release New Solo Album?

17 September 2018, 11:28 | Updated: 17 September 2018, 12:06

Ian Brown at T in The Park 2016
Ian Brown at T in The Park 2016. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Archive/PA Images

The Stone Roses frontman is thought to be on the cusp of dropping a new album after a photo emerged on social media.

Ian Brown has been rumoured to have completed a new solo record.

Fans begun speculating The Stone Roses frontman is on the cusp of releasing new material after a photo emerged of him alongside the words: "Album finished".

See the snap below in a post shared by the Mainly Oasis Twitter account:

MORE: What is The Stone Roses Sally Cinnamon about?

Fans of the Fools Gold singer have already begun sharing their excitement over the rumoured news, with one writing: "Can't wait for this!!!!"

If the rumours are true, the new record would follow previous solo efforts Unfinished Monkey Business (1998), Golden Greats (1999), Music of the Spheres (2001), Solarized (2004), The World Is Yours (2007) and My Way (2009)

MORE: Why The Stone Roses I Am The Resurrection Is Such A Banger

The Stone Roses Songs

The Stone Roses Latest

See more The Stone Roses Latest

Ian Brown at T in The Park 2016

PHOTO: Ian Brown To Release New Solo Album?

The Stone Roses, 1989

QUIZ: Do You Know Your Stone Roses Lyrics?

The Stone Roses album cover detail

QUIZ: Can You Name The Album From The Opening Line?

Indie Love Songs

The 100 Best Indie Wedding Songs

Vinyl Albums

You Should Really Own These Albums On Vinyl