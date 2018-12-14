Ian Brown releases new track Black Roses

Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press

The Stone Roses legend has shared the next song to be taken from his forthcoming solo album, Ripples.

Ian Brown has shared his latest track Black Roses.

The song is the next cut to come from The Stone Roses frontman's upcoming solo album, Ripples, which will mark his first solo material in nine years.

Black Roses is a cover of the 1983 track by Jamaican dancehall legend Barrington Levy.

Listen to it here:

Ian Brown's seventh solo album, Ripples, will be released on 1 February 2019.

It will follow his previous solo releases, Unfinished Monkey Business (1998), Golden Greats (1999), Music of the Spheres (2001), Solarized (2004), The World Is Yours (2007) and My Way (2009).

Ian produced the album, wrote the majority of the tracks, as well as playing guitar, drums and a host of other instruments. Three of the songs were co-written with his sons, who also feature on various instruments on the new record.

Watch Ian Brown hark back to his F.E.A.R video with the visuals for previous single First World Problems:

See the tracklisting for Ripples here:

1. First World Problems

2. Black Roses

3. Breathe and Breathe Easy (The Everness Of Now)

4. The Dream And The Dreamer

5. From Chaos To Harmony

6. It’s Raining Diamonds

7. Ripples

8. Blue Sky Day

9. Soul Satisfaction

10. Break Down The Walls (Warm Up Jam)



READ MORE: Why Ian Brown's F.E.A.R. is actually genius

READ MORE: What does The Stone Roses' I Am The Resurrection mean?