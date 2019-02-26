See The Stone Roses' collab with David Beckham and Kent & Curwen

The Stone Roses' John Squire and Gary 'Mani' Mounfield with Daniel Kearns and David Beckham at the Kent & Curwen show during London Fashion Week Men's June 2018. Picture: Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The menswear brand - who are in partnership with David Beckham - have released a video, which shows off their capsule collection in collaboration with the Manchester band.

British heritage fashion label Kent & Curwen and David Beckham have collaborated with The Stone Roses to unveil a capsule collection.

The news about the collection between the menswear brand, the former Man Utd footballer and the Manchester legends was first reported last year, but this month has seen the unveiling of their clothes online.

Watch a video shared by Kent & Curwen, which shows off the designs to The Stone Roses' Fools Gold below:

READ MORE: What is The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon about?

The video's description reads: "Kent & Curwen Creative Director, Daniel Kearns grew up listening to The Stone Roses, for him they are a band that established the look and the sound of the 90’s. The music and artwork created by The Stone Roses now forms the inspiration for the Kent & Curwen Spring/Summer 2019 collection which celebrates the feeling of British summertime, iconic British music and British culture.

"The official partnership with The Stone Roses includes a limited edition range of T-shirts combining John Squire’s iconic album cover artworks. They are mixed with Kent & Curwen’s vintage sporting iconography evokes the indie attitude of the 90’s era in a modern contemporary wardrobe."

A look on the Kent & Curwen website shows off more of the designs, and even sees The Stone Roses superfan Becks donning one of the t-shirts himself.

The clothes will set you back a bit though, with t-shirts costing £95, one of the sweatshirts costing £175 and a bucket hat costing £75.

See some of the designs below:

Kent & Curwen x The Stone Roses capsule collection. Picture: kentandcurwen.com

Watch David Beckham react to getting a shoutout from The Stone Roses at their 2016 gig at the Etihad Stadium:

READ MORE: Why The Stone Roses' I Am The Resurrection such a massive banger?

READ MORE: This is the secret behind The Stone Roses album cover