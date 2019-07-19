VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal what keeps them so young

Tune in to Radio X on Saturday from 7pm to hear Kelly Jones and co play their epic homecoming gig at Swansea's Singleton Park and speak to Gordon Smart.

With three decades under their belt, Stereophonics are definitely on their way to achieving veteran rocker status. But despite frontman Kelly Jones being in his mid 40s, and the eldest in the band being 47, they just never seem to age.

The Dakota rockers - who are also comprised of long-time bassist Richard Jones (45), guitarist Adam Zindani (47) and drummer Jamie Morrison (36) - spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of their epic homecoming gig at Swansea's Singleton Park and discussed longevity, setlists and their most expensive mistakes.

Asked about the secret to their youthful looks, their bassist replied: "There's no secret..."

However frontman Kelly Jones jokingly interjected: "Sex after dark," with their guitarist adding: "That's the name of the next record!"

Watch our video above.

Stereophonics. Picture: Press/Andrew Whitton

After their interview with Gordon Smart, Kelly Jones and co went on to play an epic 29-track set with 30,000 people singing back every single word.

You can hear Stereophonics' career-spanning gig on Radio X this Saturday (20 July), filled with fan favourites, huge sing-a-longs, and enormous hits from the last 30 years.

And we’ll warm you up with the band themselves in conversation with Gordon Smart.

The interview sees the the band get stuck into fashion advice, give tips for breaking into festivals, and picking a 5-a-side team from their immense setlist.

Listen to Stereophonics live in concert and in conversation with Gordon Smart this Saturday on Radio X from 7pm.

Get the setlist for Stereophonics' gig at Swansea's Singleton Park here:

1. C’est Live

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Superman

4. Roll Up And Shine

5. Hurry Up And Wait

6. Plastic California

7. Step On My Old Size Nines

8. Have A Nice Day

9. Maybe Tomorrow

10. I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio

11. She Takes Her Clothes Off

12. Handbags And Gladrags

13. Billy Davey’s Daughter

14. Mr Writer

15. Is Yesterday, Tomorrow, Today?

16. I Stopped To Fill My Car Up

17. Before Anyone Knew Our Name

18. Sunny

19. Just Looking

20. Indian Summer

21. Traffic

22. A Thousand Trees

23. T-Shirt Sun Tan

24. Local Boy In The Photograph

25. The Bartender And The Thief

Encore

26. Vegas Two Times

27. A Minute Longer

28. Mr And Mrs Smith

29. Dakota