VIDEO: Kelly Jones talks Stereophonics' new album release & track title

The Chaos From The Top Down singer has spoken to Johnny Vaughan about his solo tour dates and teased the band's 11th LP.

Kelly Jones has revealed that the name of his solo tour actually comes from a track on Stereophonics' forthcoming album.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about the name of his solo tour, Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day, the frontman revealed: "There's a song on the album with that in the title and I sort of pinched it from a Kris Kristofferson song Help Me Make It Through The Night..."

When it came to an update on the Welsh rocker's 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Scream Above The Sounds, the Welsh rocker teased: "Well, we're mixing it now. I'd like to get it out by October really."

Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan about his solo tour and Stereophonics' new album. Picture: Radio X

Asked what to expect from his solo tour, Jones said: "Being in the band is like being in a marriage really.

"We make some sweet music together John, but every now and again I need a bit of space and say, 'it's not you it's me' and they let me go my own way, but they just don't take half my house or my money".

The Mr. Writer singer added that he'll be joined American band The Wind and the Wave as support, and suggested he'll "delve into how the songs are written and play them in a different way".

READ MORE: The story behind Stereophonics' Local Boy In The Photograph?

Watch Kelly Jones' acoustic version of Chaos From The Top Down:

What Johnny Vaughan and The Templetones sing Sunta is a Punk rocker: