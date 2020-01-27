Stereophonics announce two outdoor shows for 2020

27 January 2020, 13:41

Kelly Jones and co have confirmed special Scottish and Welsh dates, with tickets going on sale this Friday 31 January.

Stereophonics have announced two outdoor dates for 2020.

Kelly Jones and co will play two "very special" shows, which will see them visit Bught Park in Inverness, Scotland on Saturday 11 July and Vaynol Park in Bangor, Wales on Saturday 25 July.

Tickets go on sale at myticket.co.uk on Friday 31 January from 10am, with the pre sales starting this Wednesday on 29 January.

The outfit are currently touring their Kind album across Europe, with Kelly Jones sharing plenty of videos from their travels.

Watch the Welsh frontman and the band's trumpeter Gav singing and joking backstage in Barcelona:

See Stereophonics' new 2020 outdoor dates:

11 July - Bught Park - Inverness, Scotland

25 July - Vaynol Park - Bangor, Wales

See Stereophonics' 2020 UK Arena dates:

February 2020
28 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
29 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2020
2 – Brighton, Centre
3 – Bournemouth, International Centre
6 – London, The O2
7 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena
11 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
13 – Manchester, Arena
14 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

