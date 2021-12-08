Stereophonics postpone Christmas Cardiff shows

Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The band have pushed back their Principality Stadium dates to June 2022 following concerns over COVID safety guidelines.

By Radio X

Stereophonics have postponed their two forthcoming shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium over concerns about COVID safety, with organisers saying the dates would be "impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with government guidelines".

The band were due to perform on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th December, but in a statement, the venue and promoter Kilimanjaro Live announced that the shows would now take place on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June 2022.

The organisers said: "We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings.

Following the announcement today made by the Principality Stadium & Kilimanjaro Live, unfortunately the shows in Cardiff on the 17th and 18th December have had to be been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and they will now take place on the 17th & 18th June 2022… pic.twitter.com/UoWxkvva1Z — stereophonics (@stereophonics) December 8, 2021

"Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an 'indoor venue', the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with government guidelines and Welsh law.

"In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17th and 18th.

"We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly."

All tickets for the original shows will remain valid.

The original line-up of Sir Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen will both be performing at the June 2022 shows - with more special guests due to be announced.

All ticket purchasers will get an email from their point of purchase confirming the ticket transfer.

Tickets purchased for the 17 December 2021 show will be valid for Friday 17 June 2022 show and tickets purchased for 18 December 2021 will be valid for Saturday 18 June 2022 show.

Any customers who cannot attend the new dates should contact their point of purchase.