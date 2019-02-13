Stereophonics release politically-charged new single

The band have issued a brand new track, Chaos From The Top Down, which is available now.

The new song - which doesn’t appear on their last album, Scream Above The Sounds - is a politically-charged story, written from the perspective of a fifteen-year-old boy lying in the road after being shot.

Frontman Kelly Jones explains: “He’s reflecting in his time of dying about his life and the choices he made through the lack of options and opportunities he felt he had in today’s Britain."

Stereophonics 2018. Picture: Andrew Whitton/Press

“It also touches on the tags and labels that have been stuck on him. The stereotypes and clichés that were placed on him. It’s based on a true story that happened just outside my street. It’s happening everywhere.

“I’ve always written about what’s going on around me or within me since Local Boy In The Photograph in 1996. It doesn’t fit into the style of the album I’m writing and the current political climate inspired me to release it now.”

Kelly went on: “Now, I have kids becoming teens and walking them past a murder scene to get to school makes an impact. I’m sure like I had, these kids who are victims of knife or gun or any attacks, had other hopes and dreams.

“Police stations are being closed down all over the place, just like the youth centres being closed down from lack of funding it goes on and on. This band began in a youth club. People need ambition and something to inspire them.”

Stereophonics - Chaos From The Top Down single cover. Picture: Press

While the band work on a new album, Stereophonics will head out on tour dates in 2019.

Sunday 26 May - This is Tomorrow Festival, Newcastle

Thursday 13 June - Forest Live, Westonbirt Arboretum

Sunday 23 June - Forest Live, Thetford Forest

Saturday 6 July - Dublin Trinity Summer Series, Ireland

Thursday 1t July - Lytham Festival, Lytham Green

Saturday 13 July - Singleton Park, Swansea