We’re Loving Kelly Jones And His Rock ’N’ Roll Lifestyle

The Stereophonics frontman has been telling Chris Moyles that being a rock star isn’t all about wild parties and gigs…

Kelly Jones FaceTimed the Chris Moyles Show live this morning to tell the team in about his wild lifestyle, now he’s a dad.

As a good friend of the show, the Stereophonics frontman was calling to discuss the bands’ upcoming tour and festival appearances.

But it’s not all raucous parties and throwing TV sets out of hotel windows. In fact, he told Chris:

“I’m gonna walk home now, I gotta get my duds out of the tumble dryer, stick ‘em in the bag. Then I’ve gotta get in the car and get on my way.

“But I’ve gotta clear up all the Cheerios off the floor first1”

Jones admitted that opening their shows with C'est la Vie just doesn’t feel quite the same since playing with Chris and Dom in Dublin – it doesn’t really get much better than Chris’ out of time drumming, does it?