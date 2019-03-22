VIDEO: Kelly Jones' Red Hot Chili Peppers 90s tour stories are epic

Kelly Jones has reminisced about the time Stereophonics supported Red Hot Chili Peppers on the Californication tour.

Talking about sharing the bill with Anthony Kiedis and co, the Welsh rocker revealed that it was Chad Smith who was the most wild one out of the rockers, and even was known for the odd prank on stage.

Stereophonics Kelly Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers Anthony Kiedis. Picture: James Arnold/PA Archive/PA Images & Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the Mr. Writer singer revealed: "Chad the drummer, he used to stand behind the stage and watch us every night and his drum kit was set up behind Stuart's drum kit with a sheet over it..."

He added: "And we were doing Tramps Vest one night and I thought there was a funny echo in the room and I could hear two drums, and Chad had ripped the sheet off and he was playing drums behind Stuart."

And that's not all he did either. Not content to upstage the band on tour, he then broke their dressing room door!

