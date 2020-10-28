Kelly Jones announces new solo album "reimagining" Stereophonics classics

Kelly Jones 2020. Picture: Press

The Stereophonics frontman is also to be the subject of a revealing documentary.

Kelly Jones has announced details of a new solo album - which sees the Stereophonics frontman reimagine some of his band's greatest tunes.

Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day will feature some of Stereophonics' best-loved moments rearranged and re-recorded by Jones and his group.

The album will also include "the songs that got him through the worst of times, while telling stories of how those songs came about", according to a statement.

The first track to be taken from the album is an emotional version of Kris Kristofferson’s Help Me Make It Through The Night, which Kelly recalls his father singing to him when he was a boy.

An accompanying documentary, also called Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day, will detail some of the personal issues that Kelly had encountered during the past year on the road with Stereophonics.

The film premieres at The Doc n Roll Festival on 4 November, before reaching cinemas around the UK on 2 November.

The album Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day is released on 4 December via Parlophone Records.

Kelly Jones - Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day cover. Picture: Press

Kelly Jones - Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day track listing

Hurry Up And Wait

You’re My Star

Suzy

Katie

I Wanna Get Lost With You

Help Me Make It Through The Night

I Stopped To Fill My Car Up

Before Anyone Knew Our Name

Mr Writer

Rewind

Local Boy In The Photograph

Feel

Into The World

This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We All Got)

Boy On A Bike

No-One’s Perfect

Show Me How

Maybe Tomorrow

Traffic

Just Looking

Dakota