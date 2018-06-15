Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2018 Wembley Arena Gig

Smashing Pumpkins. Picture: Press

Find out how to get tickets to the reunited band's London date, which forms part of their Shiny And Oh So Bright tour.

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a one-off UK date at SSE Wembley Arena.

Billy Corgan and co will play the London venue on 16 October 2018 as part of their Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour, which features original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin.

See their announcement poster below:

Smashing Pumpkins' SSE Wembley Arena announcement poster. Picture: Press

Tickets go on sale on Friday 22 July from 9am.

Last week saw Smashing Pumpkins release their comeback single, Solara, which is the first song to feature the three bandmembers since 2000.

Listen to it here:

Frontman Billy Corgan also gave fans a first look at the video with an image shared to his Instagram.

Smashing Pumpkins' London date will mark their first show in the UK since 2014.

See the band play Jimmy Fallon: