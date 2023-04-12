John Lydon to release and tour PiL's new album as planned following the death of wife Nora Forster

PiL's John Lydon at The O2 Forum Kentish Town. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Public Image Ltd have shared a statement following the loss of John Lydon's beloved wife Nora, who lost her lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease this month.

Public Image Ltd will continue to release their End of World album in August and embark on a lengthy tour as planned, following the passing of John Lydon's wife Nora Forster.

The former Sex Pistol frontman was left devastated after his wife lost her long battle with Alzheimer's disease, aged 80, on 6th April 2023.

However, Lydon - who was the primary carer of his wife of five decades up until her death, says she would have wanted him to release the record she loved.

A post shared by the band on Twitter on Tuesday (11th April) read: "PiL have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album End of World, following the sad passing of John's wife Nora Forster. End of World will be released on 11th August followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour".

PiL have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album End of World, following the sad passing of John's wife Nora Forster. End of World will be released on 11th August followed by a 38-date UK & European Tour.



See https://t.co/LWN0WufLlG website for full info pic.twitter.com/tKvhiQ3prX — Public Image Ltd (@pilofficial) April 11, 2023

Their 13-track album features the new single Penge and the heartbreaking track Hawaii- which was written in tribute to his wife and formed the band's bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision.

Speaking of the emotional track, the punk rock icon said: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

"It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

After performing the single live alongside other entries, PiL ultimately lost out on their bid to represent Ireland to Wild Youth with their track We Are One.

In a statement on the band's website, the 67-year-old rocker said: "Nora loved the album, she wouldn't have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans."

Lydon has previously opened up about caring for his wife during her battle with Alzheimer's, telling The Sunday Times: "It's hideous. So pernicious and vile to watch someone you love just slowly disappear".

However, the punk rocker added that it had changed him as a person and it was "worth every moment," adding: "No joy comes without pain and, boy, do I know that now."

Lydon also broke down in tears when talking about his wife earlier this year, telling hosts Phil and Holly Willoughby: "At this time in our lives we were imagining I suppose... doing nothing and leading a care-free existence," he told the presenters.

"That’s not the case anymore. She requires 24/7 attention and I’m more than willing to give her that, because the life she’s given me up 'til now has been amazing."

The Sex Pistols rocker John Lydon breaks down while talking about wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis on This Morning

