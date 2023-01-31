John Lydon tears up as he talks about wife Nora's Alzheimer's battle

By Jenny Mensah

The Sex Pistols and PiL rocker appeared on This Morning and opened up about taking care of his wife, who suffers from disease.

John Lydon became emotional when opening up about his wife's battle with Alzheimer's this week.

The Sex Pistols legend and PiL frontman appeared on ITV's This Morning on Tuesday (31st January), where he spoke to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about his Eurovision bid the impact of the progressive neurologic disorder on his wife Nora Forster.

“At this time in our lives we were imagining I suppose... doing nothing and leading a care-free existence," he told the presenters.

"That’s not the case anymore. She requires 24/7 attention and I’m more than willing to give her that, because the life she’s given me up 'til now has been amazing.”

He added, tearfully: “And if I could get that across with a song, well hello. Hello there.”

John Lydon opens up about wife Nora's battle with Alzheimer's. Picture: 1. Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty 2. ITV's This Morning

The punk legend, 66, married the German publishing heiress, 80, in 1979 and first revealed her devastating diagnosis back in 2018.

"It took me four years to do the lyrics to the song," he said of the song. "Alzheimer's is an enormous problem, at the moment it's incurable and I struggle to find and keep a relationship with Nora and me.

"The song, it tells you not to ask lots of questions and to be happy for them. It's a love song, with huge tragedy in it and the message that love does conquer all."

PiL revealed their bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023 with their Hawaii single earlier this month.

Talking about the track in a statement, the Sex Pistols rocker said: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.”

Watch the official video for their Hawaii track below:

