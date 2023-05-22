Sex Pistols' Anarchy In The UK for new 7" release

The iconic punk anthem, which launched the band's career, is set to be released on coloured vinyl.

The Sex Pistols are set to release a new 7” replica single of their iconic debut hit Anarchy in the UK.

The punk icons kicked off their careers with the 1976 debut single, and it is getting a release on coloured vinyl for the first time ever.

An announcement on the Sex Pistols’ website confirmed the release was set for 9th June, adding: “7” replica of UK single but in coloured vinyl officially for the first time. Red vinyl No. limited edition of 4576 copies.”

The site said the record, being released via the UMR label, would also feature a B-side of I Wanna be Me.

Earlier this month, the band’s former bassist Glen Matlock played an updated version of God Save The Queen at his gig at London’s 100 Club.

The show, which took place on the weekend of King Charles III's Coronation, saw the rocker sing for “one night only”: “We’re gonna save the king, It ain’t just old thing”.

Last year also saw the reissue of God Save the Queen to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, before her passing on 8th September the same year.

This year also saw John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster died, aged 80, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

The news was announced on Lydon's Twitter earlier today (6th April): “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away.

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer.”

The statement added about John’s desire to grieve in peace: “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo (John’s manager) and all at PiL Official.”

Former actor, model and music promotor Nora, who was a German publishing heiress and was being cared for by John at their LA home, worked with acts including Jimi Hendrix, Wishbone Ash and Yes, and financially supported bands such as The Slits, Sex Pistols and The Clash.

She and John met at the late Vivienne Westwood’s London clothes store, Sex, in 1975 and got married in Germany four years later.

