Ronnie Wood reveals he used to take a bunsen burner to smoke cocaine at parties

Ronnie Wood at the Somebody Up There Likes Me world premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

The Rolling Stones guitarist has revealed his wild past and his struggle with drug abuse in a new documentary called Somebody Up There Likes Me.

Ronnie Wood has revealed he used to take a bunsen burner with him to parties to smoke cocaine.

The Rollings Stones and Small Faces legend appears in a new documentary about his life entitled, Somebody Up There Likes Me, which charts his rise to rock stardom as well as his battle with drug abuse.

Speaking specifically about smoking cocaine, Wood said: "I felt that with the base, the ­freebase, it was controlling me. I had no control over it. It took me about three years to get off it.

"I enjoyed the shit out if it. Took it with me wherever I went. I thought it was the best thing going.

"I would take it to parties and go, ‘Everybody try this’, get [a] great big Bunsen burner out, the pipes, the works, freebase and ­everything. And people would be going, ‘You’re fucking crazy’ but I would love it.

Somebody Up There Likes Me, which follows Wood's life story, celebrated its world premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Saturday (12 October).

Talking about his sobriety in the film, the Sympathy For The Devil rocker mused: "It’s very difficult because you go through a period of dry and you go, 'I’ve done it. I’ve cleaned up now. I can have just one'.

"And that is a big mistake because you can’t just have one. I probably like things too much, which is harmless for some things like music, but harmful in ways like dope and drink."

