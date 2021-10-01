Mick Jagger: "Touring without Charlie Watts will be very difficult"

The Rolling Stones with the late Charlie Watts: Ronnie Wood, Charlie, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger. Picture: ATPImages/Getty Images

"We've had adversity, and this was probably one of the most difficult ones," says the frontman about the Rolling Stones continuing without the veteran drummer.

Mick Jagger says that continuing with The Rolling Stones' current tour without Charlie Watts will be incredibly difficult.

The veteran drummer died in August, aged 80, but the Stones have pledged to continue their No Filter dates in North America without him.

"Without Charlie being there, it's going to be very difficult," Jagger told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "But the thing about the Rolling Stones, I think, throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity.

"We've had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest. We've had adversity, and this was probably one of the most difficult ones.

The classic line-up of The Rolling Stones in 1968: Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"We were supposed to have played last year. We couldn't do it for obvious reasons, because of the pandemic. I think everyone in the band thought that we should just carry on. After doing the first couple of shows, I think I feel really good about it.

"But I'm glad we're doing it. I know Charlie wanted us to do it. I think the audience wants to do it.

"Of course it's different, and of course, in some ways it's sad and so on. But I mean, you just go out there and rock out and you feel better, and it's very cathartic."

Watt's position on the drum stool will be taken by Steve Jordan, who has previously played with Keith Richards in the X-Pensive Winos.

The Rolling Stones performing with drummer Steve Jordan in Charlotte on 30 September. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The band played their first show without Charlie on 20 September at a special warm-up show at the Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Introducing the show, Mick Jagger told the crowd: "It's the first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, this is a try-out.

"I must say though, at this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts. And we all miss Charlie so much."

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour picks up in Pittsburgh on Monday 4 October.