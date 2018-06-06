Mick Jagger Makes Corrie-Based Dad Joke At Old Trafford

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and former Coronation Street actor Connor McIntyre (inset). Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images & Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

The Rolling Stones frontman cracked a joke about the popular soap on the Manchester leg of their No Filter tour.

There's no denying that Sir Mick Jagger is an incredible showman, and on The Rolling Stones UK dates, he's proving himself to be quite the comedian too.

While playing the Manchester leg of the Paint It Black rockers' No Filter tour on Tuesday (5 June), the frontman made a local joke about Coronation Street and its former villain Pat Phelan, played by Connor McIntyre.

Speaking about the popular soap and its evil character, who was killed off last week, the rocker joked: "We went to the Northern Quarter. We went down the Curry Mile and I think I saw Pat Phelan. He was eating some poppadoms!"

Keen to show off his local and current knowledge, according to one fan on Twitter, the You Can't Always Get What You Want singer also joked about the Northern Rail train crisis.

Jagger also showed off his sense of humour at the Stones' first London gig, where Liam Gallagher played the support slot.

Speaking to the crowds at the London Stadium last month, Jagger thanked the Manchester legend and Man City fan for joining them on stage, but quipped about him supporting them in the capital instead, saying: "He wouldn't step foot in Old Trafford Stadium, so here we are in West Ham".

Watch our video here:

Gallagher dedicated his last song of the night, Live Forever, to the victims of the Manchester terror attack on the atrocity's one year anniversary.

Introducing the 1994 Oasis track, the rocker said: "This if for everyone in Manchester. Sing along if you know the words."

Watch the moving moment below: