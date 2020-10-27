Keith Richards: "Black music is the reason I'm here"

27 October 2020, 15:50

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones in 2018
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones in 2018. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver

The Rolling Stones legend has said that it's "about bloody time" the Black Lives Matter protests happened.

Keith Richards has praised the Black Lives Matter protests and said that black music is "The reason I'm here."

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the legendary guitarist acknowledged the debt that the Stones owed to blue and R&B artists back in the 60s, particularly Chuck Berry.

He said of Berry: "Nobody could write them like that, man. I mean, you want rock & roll? There it is. And you know, I can say no more. I’m out of superlatives."

Asked about the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year, which were sparked following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in police custody, he said: "It’s about bloody time.

"I mean, in this country [the US], things are coming to a head. That’s the way it is. You got to deal with it."

He went on: "It’s difficult for me to talk about it, because I am not an American. I live here, I am in heart and soul, I am one of you, but I can’t interfere.

"I’m like Putin, I refuse to interfere in your electoral process."

However, the Rolling Stones guitarist had less positive things to say about modern rock music, claiming: “There is no new rock ’n’ roll. It’s pointless.

“There’s great musicians and some great singers and stuff. Unfortunately, to me, in music, it’s been synthesised to death.

“Once you start synthesising things, you’re not getting the real thing.

“I don’t want to go into a long discourse on what’s wrong with synthesisers and music these days, except to say they’re cheap and corny.”

The Stones are currently working on a new album (their 24th British studio LP) but released one track, Living In A Ghost Town, during the summer because, as Keith says, "it just felt so damn appropriate.”

The Rolling Stones performed You Can't Always Get What You Want for the One World: Together At Home gig during the lockdown in April.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts all called in to the charity event, organised by Lady Gaga in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

Read more: Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts doesn't have a drum kit at home

Latest Videos

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Classic Blink 182 line-up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge with Vanessa Carlton

Classic Blink 182 mashed-up with Vanessa Carlton is pure 00s nostalgia

Music News

Miley Cyrus and The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan

Miley Cyrus covered The Cranberries' Zombie and the band approve

Music News

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 1

The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rolling Stones Songs

Rolling Stones Latest

See more Rolling Stones Latest

The Rolling Stones in 1968: Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

Greatest HIts Compilations

The best “Best Ofs” ever released

Features

Mystery band logos

QUIZ: Match the band to their logo!

Quizzes

Brandon Flowers of The Killers in 2004

The best song lyrics of all time

Features

Morrissey perfoming live wth The Smiths in 1985 and the cover of their album Rank

Are these the best live albums?

Features