The Rolling Stones plan Hackney Diamonds documentary

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch, September 2023: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

The band are working on a film about the making of their new album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The Rolling Stones are filming a new documentary that details the making of their forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

The film is being made by production company Fulwell 73, who were behind such series as The Kardashians and Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Their music titles include features on Adele, One Direction and Robbie Williams.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too.

“The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on 'ackney Diamonds.

“It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them."

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Video)

The film will include footage of the band's press launch for the album, which took place at the Hackney Empire earlier this month, plus a tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

Hackney Diamonds is released on 20th October and Watts played drums on two of the tracks.

Speaking at the album launch, Keith said: “Ever since Charlie has been gone it’s different, he’s number four. He’s missing, and of course he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan who was his recommendation.

“He’s been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression. It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”