The Rolling Stones plan Hackney Diamonds documentary

18 September 2023, 10:46

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch, September 2023: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch, September 2023: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

The band are working on a film about the making of their new album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

The Rolling Stones are filming a new documentary that details the making of their forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

The film is being made by production company Fulwell 73, who were behind such series as The Kardashians and Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Their music titles include features on Adele, One Direction and Robbie Williams.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too.

“The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on 'ackney Diamonds.

“It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them."

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Video)

The film will include footage of the band's press launch for the album, which took place at the Hackney Empire earlier this month, plus a tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

Hackney Diamonds is released on 20th October and Watts played drums on two of the tracks.

Speaking at the album launch, Keith said: “Ever since Charlie has been gone it’s different, he’s number four. He’s missing, and of course he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan who was his recommendation.

“He’s been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression. It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

How did The Rolling Stones get their logo?

The Rolling Stones, circa 1978: Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Why Mr Brightside is one of The Killers' saddest songs

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s