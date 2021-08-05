Charlie Watts won't tour with The Rolling Stones this year

Charlie Watts in 2016. Picture: Victoria Will/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The drummer has pulled out of the band's US dates after having surgery.

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' forthcoming US tour after undergoing surgery.

The 80-year-old drummer had a “completely successful” operation but to have enough time to recover, he's stepped down from the Stones' 13-date No Filter tour, which is set to kick off in St Louis on 26 September.

A representative for the band told Rolling Stone: "Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation.

“With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

We’re sure you’ll all join us in wishing Charlie a speedy recovery.



All 2021 tour dates will go ahead as planned. pic.twitter.com/8OgOIEwHWq — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 5, 2021

His replacement will be Steve Jordan, who played in guitarist Keith Richards’ side project X-Pensive Winos.

Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off.

“I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.

"After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation.

"I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me.”

Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in 2016. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jordan said: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No-one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go.”

Watts is planning on being back on stage in 2022, in time for the Stones' 60th anniversary.