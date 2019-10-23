PHOTOS: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea marries designer Melody Ehsani in LA

See the pictures from the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist's wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea has married Melody Ehsani.

The bassist and founding member of the Californication outfit - whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary - shared a post which confirmed he had wed the designer over the weekend.

See the photo from their wedding, which was captioned by the bassist: " My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani ❤️❤️❤️"

READ MORE: The story behind Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge by Anthony Kiedis

The 57-year-old rocker was dressed in a pastel lilac suit and green bowtie for the occasion, while his 39-year-old designer partner was dressed in an elegant nude dress with white floral appliqué embroidery.

According to the Daily Mail, Flea's colourful trainers appeared to be from the Melody Ehsani X Air Jordan 1 Mid SE collaboration, which is released on 15 November this year.

Ehsani also shared a snap of herself and the rocker posing for photos, with the caption: "This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date 😁☺️you’re my whole heart @flea333".

Flea was previously married to Loesha Zeviar, who he shares his first daughter Clara with.

His second daughter Sunny is shared with his ex Frankie Rayder.

Watch Flea sing in the car with his daughter Sunny:

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea enjoys gig night to see Billie Eilish with daughter Sunny

READ MORE: The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Take our quiz below: