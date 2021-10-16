Red Hot Chili Peppers give update on their new album

16 October 2021, 12:00

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared an update on their next studio release. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Drummer Chad Smith has told Rolling Stone magazine that the band are "almost done" recording their new record.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers have "almost" finished working on their next album.

The California funk rockers had their fanbase very excited when they announced John Frusciante would be returning to the band last year.

They've also confirmed that they've been writing a new record with him too, which would be their first with the guitarist since 2006's 'Stadium Arcadium.

Now, speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, drummer Chad Smith has said that the record is "almost done" and the band are "really listening to each other in a new way".

"John’s been back for a while now, so it feels completely natural," said the drummer. "He’s so into it. He’s working so hard.

"We’re all working hard, but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings."

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 UK tour dates

Before he left for the second time in 2009, Frusicante appeared on the band's most beloved records between 1989 and 2006; Mother's Milk, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, By The Way and double album Stadium Arcadium.

However, the drummer was keen to point out that RHCP, who are completed by frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea, aren't trying to necessarily live up to their previous releases.

"All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we’re at that time," he explained. "You can’t really go, ‘Oh, gee, I hope it’s as good as…’ Then you’re starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.

"Look, John hasn’t been in our group in ten years. That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together.

"It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there."

READ MORE: Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer joins Pearl Jam's live lineup

Latest Videos

Jimmy Carr talks about becoming a father late in life

Jimmy Carr on becoming a dad: "I thought I'd left it too late"
Tom Daley visits The Chris Moyles Show

Tom Daley shows Chris Moyles his gold medal and talks knitting
Sam Fender teaches us Geordie Slang

WATCH: Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang

Sam Fender

Pippa focuses while playing Celebrity Two Word Tango on The Chris Moyles Show

Celebrity Two Word Tango is the most stressful game ever

Red Hot Chili Peppers Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Latest

See more Red Hot Chili Peppers Latest

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2021: Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Flea and Chad Smith

Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2022 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets
Anthony Kiedis in 1998 and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication album

The greatest Title Tracks of all time

Paul and Linda McCartney launch National Vegetarian Day in 1991

The most famous rock star vegetarians - and why they gave up meat
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers around the time of the band's Bloog Sugar Sex Magik album

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 World Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 World Tour with news parody video