Red Hot Chili Peppers give update on their new album

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared an update on their next studio release. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Drummer Chad Smith has told Rolling Stone magazine that the band are "almost done" recording their new record.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have "almost" finished working on their next album.

The California funk rockers had their fanbase very excited when they announced John Frusciante would be returning to the band last year.

They've also confirmed that they've been writing a new record with him too, which would be their first with the guitarist since 2006's 'Stadium Arcadium.

Now, speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, drummer Chad Smith has said that the record is "almost done" and the band are "really listening to each other in a new way".

"John’s been back for a while now, so it feels completely natural," said the drummer. "He’s so into it. He’s working so hard.

"We’re all working hard, but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings."

Before he left for the second time in 2009, Frusicante appeared on the band's most beloved records between 1989 and 2006; Mother's Milk, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, By The Way and double album Stadium Arcadium.

However, the drummer was keen to point out that RHCP, who are completed by frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea, aren't trying to necessarily live up to their previous releases.

"All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we’re at that time," he explained. "You can’t really go, ‘Oh, gee, I hope it’s as good as…’ Then you’re starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.

"Look, John hasn’t been in our group in ten years. That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together.

"It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there."

