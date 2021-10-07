Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 UK tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced UK tour dates. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

The Californication rockers will set out on UK dates with returning guitarist John Frusciante as part of their world tour. Find out how to get tickets.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced UK dates for 2022.

Anthony Kiedis and co shared the news that they'd be touring the globe last month, but now they've detailed their plans to visit the UK, with dates which will see them visit the London Stadium, Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford and Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Joining the Chilis at their UK shows will be A$AP Rocky (in Manchester) and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (in London and Glasgow), plus Thundercat (all UK dates).

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 UK tour dates:

Wednesday 22 June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat Saturday 25 June - London Stadium with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat Friday 1 July - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 15 October at Livenation.co.uk

Fans can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering a copy of the forthcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers album - due for release in 2022 - from 10am on Friday, 8 October via store.redhotchilipeppers.com

The gigs will mark the first proper UK tour dates the band have played with returning guitarist John Frusciante since their bill-topping set at Leeds Festival 2007.

The Chilis' global tour kicks off on Saturday, 4 June at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain and will also stop off in Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and many more before winding up in Arlington at Globe Life Field on 18 September.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021: Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante and Flea. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

The By The Way rockers first shared their plans to visit the globe last month with a skit, which saw them parody American news stations.

Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea played news anchors in the 'KHOT News Room' as their drummer Chad Smith played the role of cheesy weatherman.

It was of course the band's returning guitarist, Frusciante, who played himself and confirmed that the band would be visiting the globe next year.

The band also shared the video on the 30th anniversary of their seminal album, Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik, which included their classic tracks Suck My Kiss, Give It Away and Under The Bridge.

Watch their announcement here:

Breaking News out of the KHOT News Room pic.twitter.com/84NTmROjk2 — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 24, 2021

The tour will be huge news to long-time fans of the band, who have been waiting to Frusciante perform with Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith ever since they announced his return back in December last year.

Taking to Flea's official Instagram account to share the news at the time, they wrote: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

