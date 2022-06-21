Red Hot Chili Peppers' Manchester gig: Support, stage times, tickets and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to bring their world tour to Manchester. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play Manchester on Wednesday 22nd June. Find out who's supporting, get the stage times and much more.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been blowing fans away with the European leg of their Unlimited Love world tour so far.

Now, after dates in the likes of Seville, Barcelona, Budapest and Florence, the band have touched down in the UK for a string of gigs which kick off in Manchester.

Anthony Kiedis and co will play Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday 22nd June, but who's supporting, what are the stage times, what will the weather be like and what can we expect from the setlist?

Find out everything we know about Red Hot Chili Peppers in Manchester below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis in Barcelona
Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday 22nd June. Picture: Samir Hussein

What is Red Hot Chili Peppers' Manchester date?

Red Hot Chili Peppers play Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

Who's supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in Manchester?

  • A$AP Rocky
  • Thundercat
A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival
A$AP Rocky is among the support at RHCP's Manchester gig. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

What are Red Hot Chili Peppers' Manchester stage times?

Doors: 4:00pm

Thundercat: 6:00pm to 6:30pm

A$AP Rocky: 7:00pm to 7:45pm

RHCP: 8:15pm to 10:15pm

Curfew: 10:30pm

Anthony Kiedis and Red Hot Chili Peppers play Barcelona
It will be a scorcher when anthony Kiedis and Red Hot Chili Peppers play Manchester. Picture: Samir Hussein

What's the weather like for RHCP in Manchester?

According to the Met Office, RHCP's gig at Emirates Old Trafford is set to be a scorcher with highs of 24 degrees and lows of 15 degrees. It's going to be dry, but those who suffer from hayfever should be warned that there's an extremely high pollen count. Plus, you'd do well to slather on some suncream because UV levels will also be high.

What will Red Hot Chili Peppers' Manchester setlist be like?

Judging by previous setlists so far, RHCP will treat their fans to classics from across their career, choosing to focus on the songs returning guitarist Josh Frusciante had a hand in.

See their setlist from their gig at Barcelona's Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on 7th June:

  1. Intro Jam
  2. Can't Stop
  3. Dani California
  4. Around the World
  5. Black Summer
  6. The Zephyr Song (False start)
  7. Aquatic Mouth Dance
  8. Snow ((Hey Oh))
  9. Right on Time
  10. Whatchu Thinkin'
  11. Otherside
  12. The Heavy Wing(Live debut)
  13. Californication
  14. These Are the WaysPlay Video
  15. I Could Have Lied
  16. Give It Away

Encore:

17. Under the Bridge
18. By The Way

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea in Barcelona
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea in Barcelona. Picture: Samir Hussein

Can I still get tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers in Manchester?

There are a limited amount of tickets available for RHCP in Manchester. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to see what's available.

How to get to Red Hot Chili Peppers in Emirates Old Trafford:

For those using SatNav, the Emirates Old Trafford postcode is M16 0PX

A full Metrolink service will be in operation to and from Manchester City Centre. Find out more at http://www.metrolink.co.uk/Documents/lccc-travel-leaflet.pdf

Read Emirates Old Stadium's official How To Find Us page for detailed info on travel from across the UK.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' UK & Ireland dates:

  • Wednesday 22 June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
  • Saturday 25 June - London Stadium with special guests Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
  • Sunday 26 June - London Stadium
  • Wednesday 29th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • Friday 1 July - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

