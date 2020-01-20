Josh Klinghoffer reveals if there's any hard feelings over Red Hot Chili Peppers exit

The former Chili Peppers guitarist, who has been replaced by classic member John Frusciante, has talked briefly about his departure.

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has said he has no hard feelings about his departure from the band.

At the end of 2019, it was announced that their guitarist of 10 years would be parting ways with the funk rockers, and he'd be replaced by none other than their classic guitarist John Frusciante.

Now, in a new interview Klinghoffer has shed more light on the nature of the split, while keeping tight-lipped about its circumstances.

Asked by Ultimate Guitar if there's any hard feelings between him and the Chilli Peppers camp or his former mentor John, he replied: "I don't think so. Not from me."

Asked what he'll take away from his time with the band, Klinghoffer replied: "Ask me that another time."

The I'm With You rocker was also quizzed about which Red Hot Chili Peppers song, riff or solo he's most proud of contributing to, and he said: "From a guitar standpoint? Maybe The Longest Wave or the end of Goodbye Angels. The solo for Dark Necessities".

Watch the official video for Dark Necessities below:

At the time of the announcement original member and co-founder Flea took to Instagram to share the news.

The statement read: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

This year, much to their fans delight, long-time drummer Chad Smith also confirmed the band are working on new music, revealing: "Yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We're psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record.

"We're all real excited to make new music."

Asked to confirm that the band are in the studio making a new record, he told Rolling Stone: "Yes. That's all I can say."

