Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 World Tour with news parody video

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 World Tour. Picture: Twitter/Chili Peppers

The Californication rockers shared the news of a global tour with returning classic guitarist John Frusciante on the anniversary of their Blood Sugar Sex Magik album.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to embark on a world tour in 2022.

The California funk rockers announced the news by sharing a spoof video which saw frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea play American news anchors in the 'KHOT News Room' as their drummer Chad Smith played the role of cheesy weatherman.

John Frusciante, who played himself in the skit, shared the news during the mock interview that they'd be going on a global tour from June next year.

Watch their parody announcement below:

Breaking News out of the KHOT News Room pic.twitter.com/84NTmROjk2 — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 24, 2021

The dates and countries on the tour have yet to be confirmed, but it's more than likely we'll see the band play a huge show in the UK.

The tour will mark their first string of live dates since the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band at the end of last year.

Taking to Instagram from Flea's official account on 15 December 2020, they wrote: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

See their full post below:

John Frusciante first joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers at just 18 years old, following the death of Hillel Slovak in 1988 due to a heroin overdose.

Frusciante went on to suffer his own battle with heroin addiction, which - after leaving the band in 1992 - almost cost him his life.

Despite re-joining the band in 1998 and going on to release Californication in 1999 and By The Way in 2002, Stadium Arcadium (2006) was to be the last album he recorded with Anthony Kiedis and co.

However, the band have already confirmed that new music is in the works, so we can most likely expect to see them to debut their new music on tour.

Meanwhile, the band's former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has become part of Pearl Jam's touring line-up.

