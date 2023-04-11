New Order announce UK & European tour dates for 2023

New Order are set to play new dates this autumn . Picture: Warren Jackson/Press

The Blue Monday legends will play shows this autumn. Find out where they're headed, who's supporting them and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New Order have announced details of a UK and European tour.

The Blue Monday legends will play shows this autumn at the likes of London, Dublin, Paris and Amsterdam, with support from special guest Confidence Man.

Their new string of dates - which follow a run of North American dates in March - will kick off at the Copenhagen Royal Arena on 21st September 2023 and culminate with a gig at Leeds First Direct Arena on 7th October 2023 and include a huge show at The O2, London.

See their full dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

READ MORE: Where did New Order get the title Blue Monday from?

New Order's 2023 UK and European and Tour dates:

21st September: Royal Arena, Copenhagen

23rd September: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

26th September: Zenith, Paris

29th September: The O2, London

1st October: 3Arena, Dublin

5th October: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7th October: First Direct Arena, Leeds

How to buy tickets to New Order's 2023 UK & European dates:

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale this Friday 14th April at 9.30am. See full dates and find tickets here.

Who's supporting New Order in 2023?

Support comes from Australian indie electro pop outfit Confidence Man, who will be special guests across the dates.

READ MORE: 10 classic songs that don't mention the song title in the lyrics