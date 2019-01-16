VIDEO: Manic Street Preachers drop trailer for Truth & Memory documentary

The Welsh trio are set to release their film, Truth & Memory, which tells the story of their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours album.

The film, which was directed by the band's long-time collaborator Kiran Evans, tells the story of the band's iconic 1998 album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours through never-before scene footage.

Manic Street Preachers recently re-released their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours album, and will celebrate 20 years of the record with a huge homecoming gig on Saturday 29 June 2019.

See Manic Street Preachers' This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours 20th Anniversary tour dates:

Monday 12 May: Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Tuesday 14 May: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Wednesday 15 May: Forum, Bath

Friday 17 & Saturday 18 May: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Monday 20 & Tuesday 21 May: Ritz, Manchester

Wednesday 23 May: Academy, BirminghamThursday 24 May: Guildhall, Southampton

Saturday 26 May: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Sunday 27 May: Barbican, York

Wednesday 30 May: Olympia, Liverpool

Thursday 31 May: De Montford Hall, Leicester

Friday 29 June: Cardiff Castle, Wales

