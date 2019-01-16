VIDEO: Manic Street Preachers drop trailer for Truth & Memory documentary

16 January 2019, 11:16

The Welsh trio are set to release their film, Truth & Memory, which tells the story of their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours album.

Manic Street Preachers have released a trailer for new documentary Truth & Memory.

The film, which was directed by the band's long-time collaborator Kiran Evans, tells the story of the band's iconic 1998 album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours through never-before scene footage.

Watch the teaser for Truth & Memory above.

A screenshot from Manic Street Preachers Truth & Memory documentary trailer
A screenshot from Manic Street Preachers Truth & Memory documentary trailer. Picture: YouTube/Manic Street Preachers

The full film will premiere here on YouTube on Thursday 17 January from 7pm.

Manic Street Preachers recently re-released their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours album, and will celebrate 20 years of the record with a huge homecoming gig on Saturday 29 June 2019.

See Manic Street Preachers' This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours 20th Anniversary tour dates:

Monday 12 May: Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Tuesday 14 May: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Wednesday 15 May: Forum, Bath

Friday 17 & Saturday 18 May: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Monday 20 & Tuesday 21 May: Ritz, Manchester

Wednesday 23 May: Academy, BirminghamThursday 24 May: Guildhall, Southampton

Saturday 26 May: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Sunday 27 May: Barbican, York

Wednesday 30 May: Olympia, Liverpool

Thursday 31 May: De Montford Hall, Leicester

Friday 29 June: Cardiff Castle, Wales

Watch the Manics perform their 2000 track The Masses Against The Classes in the Radio X studio:

Manic Street Preachers Songs

Manic Street Preachers Latest

See more Manic Street Preachers Latest

Best Opening Lines

The Best Album Opening Lines

Lists

Quotes Of The Year 2018

The Best Quotes Of The Year 2018

Best Songs of 2018: Tom Grennan, Jade Bird, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and Ian Brown

Radio X’s Best Songs Of 2018

Lists

Radio X's Best Albums Of 2018

Radio X’s Best Albums Of 2018

Lists

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers to play classic album at Cardiff Castle in 2019