VIDEO: Manic Street Preachers drop trailer for Truth & Memory documentary
16 January 2019, 11:16
The Welsh trio are set to release their film, Truth & Memory, which tells the story of their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours album.
Manic Street Preachers have released a trailer for new documentary Truth & Memory.
The film, which was directed by the band's long-time collaborator Kiran Evans, tells the story of the band's iconic 1998 album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours through never-before scene footage.
The full film will premiere here on YouTube on Thursday 17 January from 7pm.
Manic Street Preachers recently re-released their This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours album, and will celebrate 20 years of the record with a huge homecoming gig on Saturday 29 June 2019.
See Manic Street Preachers' This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours 20th Anniversary tour dates:
Monday 12 May: Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Tuesday 14 May: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Wednesday 15 May: Forum, Bath
Friday 17 & Saturday 18 May: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Monday 20 & Tuesday 21 May: Ritz, Manchester
Wednesday 23 May: Academy, BirminghamThursday 24 May: Guildhall, Southampton
Saturday 26 May: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Sunday 27 May: Barbican, York
Wednesday 30 May: Olympia, Liverpool
Thursday 31 May: De Montford Hall, Leicester
Friday 29 June: Cardiff Castle, Wales
