Manics Street Preachers say writing songs about lockdown is "adding insult to injury"

26 October 2020, 16:20

James Dean Bradfield at his home studio in 2018
James Dean Bradfield at his home studio in 2018. Picture: Olly Curtis/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images

James Dean Bradfield has revealed that the band are working on new material - but that they're trying to avoid COVID as a subject for lyrics.

James Dean Bradfield has revealed that Manic Street Preachers are working on a new album - but they're deliberately trying to avoid writing too much about COVID-19 and lockdown.

"We're trying to make sure that we're not writing about the situation too much," James told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. "It would feel like it was adding insult to injury."

James Dean Bradfield on the Johnny Vaughan show, October 2020
James Dean Bradfield on the Johnny Vaughan show, October 2020. Picture: Radio X

The frontman said that while the trio had been working on material for the follow-up to 2018's Resistance Is Futile, but that the "firebreak lockdown" that was introduced in Wales last week has put any collaborations on hold.

"Myself and the Manics, we've been demoing in the last month or so, but obviously that stopped again. So the one thing we can do is we can write song. Obviously we're not going to be doing a gig any time soon, so we're just doing a new record."

Bradfield released his second solo album, Even In Exile, in August of this year.

The Manics were due to play a free gig for NHS workers and a fundraiser for health service charities at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena this December, but the band have now confirmed the gigs will now take place on 16 and 17 July 2021 instead.

The group noted: ""Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for the live music industry, Manic Street Preachers have moved their previously announced shows in December at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena to July 2021.

"The first night is still a free show for NHS staff, the second, a public show with all profits going to NHS Wales charities."

Tickets for the original dates remain valid.

