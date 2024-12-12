Manic Street Preachers announce Critical Thinking album launch show for 2025

Manic Street Preachers have announced a London show next year. Picture: Alex Lake

By Jenny Mensah

The Welsh trio will play a special show for Banquet Records at Przym in Kingston on 1st February next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Manic Street Preachers have announced an album launch show for next year.

The Welsh trio - comprised of James Dean Bradfield, James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - will play a special gig at Pryzm in Kingston upon Thames on Saturday 1st February 2025, to celebrate the release of their Critical Thinking album the day before.

Tickets for the Banquet Records show will go on sale this morning (Thursday 12th December) from 11am.

To celebrate the release of ‘Critical Thinking’, Manic Street Preachers are pleased to announce a special album launch show for @BanquetRecords at Pryzm in Kingston upon Thames on Sat Feb 1st 2025.



Tickets on sale tomorrow morning, Thu 12th Dec, at 11am: https://t.co/uJxG5VkU01 pic.twitter.com/s0FJuHst4Q — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) December 11, 2024

The veteran rockers recently unveiled a fresh taste of their fifteenth studio album with the single Hiding In Plain Sight, which saw bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire take on lead vocals for the first time ever.

Watch the official video for the single here:

Manic Street Preachers - Hiding in Plain Sight (Official Video)

Nicky Wire said of Critical Thinking: “This is a record of opposites colliding - of dialectics trying to find a path of resolution. While the music has an effervescence and an elegiac uplift, most of the words deal with the cold analysis of the self, the exception being the three lyrics by James (Dean Bradfield) which look for and hopefully find answers in people, their memories, language and beliefs. The music is energised and at times euphoric. Recording could sometimes be sporadic and isolated, at other times we played live in a band setting, again the opposites making sense with each other. There are crises at the heart of these songs. They are microcosms of skepticism and suspicion, the drive to the internal seems inevitable - start with yourself, maybe the rest will follow.”

READ MORE:

Critical Thinking is available to pre-order in various formats at the Manic Street Preachers store.

Manic Street Preachers' Critical Thinking artwork. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers have also announced a series of UK tour dates to follow the release of the album, which culminates in two homecoming shows at the Swansea arena on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th May.

See Manic Street Preachers' 2025 dates:

February

Sat 1st - Album launch show, Pryzm, Kingston upon Thames

April 2025

Fri 11th Glasgow Barrowland

Sat 12th Glasgow Barrowland

Fri 18th London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sat 19th London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri 25th Wolverhampton The Civic at the Halls

Sat 26th Bristol Beacon

May 2025