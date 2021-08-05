Alan McGee: The Libertines would be huge if it wasn't for Pete Doherty's drug problems

The Creation Records boss believes the Can't Stand Me Now rockers would be bigger than they are today if it wasn't for drugs.

Alan McGee has suggested Pete Doherty's drug addiction stopped The Libertines from reaching their potential and being "one of the biggest bands ever".

The Creation Records boss is known for discovering and managing unruly bands like Oasis, but he has revealed it was impossible to manage Doherty and co because of the frontman's drug problem.

According to the Daily Star, the Scottish music mogul said: "Pete Doherty is an amazing talent, but the drugs got in the way.

"If he had not been a junkie it would have been game on for being one of the biggest bands ever.

"Everything else, I've been able to control the scenarios. The Libertines were completely out of control."

Doherty, 42, is now a recovering addict, and opened up about his struggles, comparing it to a "mental deficiency".

He told Q Magazine back in 2019: "I was gonna say, 'The problem is' but it's not a problem ... The dilemma is life is better without it. It's just understanding that and remembering that, in those moments when you feel the need. If you succumb, five seconds later you realise it's too late and you're just going through the same motions.

"That's why it's a disease, it's an abnormality, a malfunction of the brain. It's like skiing down the same path so many times that you're no longer capable of going in any other direction."

Asked how long he stayed away from heroin and crack, he admitted: "Honestly? For about 10 minutes after I got back to Margate.

"Because my brain thinks I enjoy it. My heart wants to know what the f**k is going on. Why am I wasting my time and money and friendship and love and energy and creativity on some grotty dessert?"

However, Doherty has now swapped hard drugs for a more wholesome addiction.

According to The Sun, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker is "quite clean" and has developed a penchant for posh cheese on toast.

"I like Comté, Comté on toast." said the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker back in March. "My guilty pleasure is sleeping.

"For years and years, I would stay up for five or six days and then I would sleep for 24 hours, so now I love sleep."

He added: "At the moment I’m quite clean. I stopped taking heroin and ketamine."

Though Doherty hasn't completely quit alcohol, he's said he likes a "glass of water" as well.

He revealed: "I like experimenting, making cocktails with champagne, a bit of rum, orange juice, I’m coming across like a bit of an alcoholic, but I’m not — I like a nice glass of water."