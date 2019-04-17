The Libertines to play huge open air show this summer
17 April 2019, 12:53
Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and co will perform with Tom Grennan and Circa Waves at the Coombe Weekender
The Libertines have announced a brand new show, which sees them headline the Coombe Weekender in Coventry.
💥 This summer just took a turn. Get yourself to https://t.co/UXjQogDoOs for tickets! pic.twitter.com/STyj4NP2UM— Libertines (@libertines) April 17, 2019
The band will top the bill, which also includes Tom Grennan and Circa Waves at Coombe Abbey on Satuday 3 August 2019.
Also on the bill are Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys’ project Good Cop Bad Cop.