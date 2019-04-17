The Libertines to play huge open air show this summer

17 April 2019, 12:53

Pete Doherty and Carl Barat of The Libertines perform on stage on Day 1 of Victorious Festival at Southsea Seafront on August 24, 2018 in Portsmouth, England
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat of The Libertines perform on stage on Day 1 of Victorious Festival at Southsea Seafront on August 24, 2018 in Portsmouth, England. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and co will perform with Tom Grennan and Circa Waves at the Coombe Weekender

The Libertines have announced a brand new show, which sees them headline the Coombe Weekender in Coventry.

The band will top the bill, which also includes Tom Grennan and Circa Waves at Coombe Abbey on Satuday 3 August 2019.

Also on the bill are Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys’ project Good Cop Bad Cop.

Tickets for the show are on sale now here

The Libertines Songs

The Libertines Latest

See more The Libertines Latest

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty

VIDEO: Pete Doherty on why Brexit "will be the best thing in the world for music"

News

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Lists

Pete Doherty

VIDEO: Pete Doherty teases new music in recording studio clip
Pete Doherty and Richard Ashcroft

Pete Doherty covers The Verve's The Drugs Don't Work at charity gig

The Verve

Stylus being lifted from vinyl on turntable

Songs on classic albums you always skip