Peter Doherty warns fans scammers are using his name to steal their money and info

The Libertines rocker has taken to Twitter to warn his followers that scammers are using his name to get money and information from fans.

Peter Doherty has issued a warning to his fans that they are being targetted by fake accounts in his name.

The Libertines rocker took to his personal account to share a post which read: "We've been made aware of a recent scam using Peter's name across a variety of websites.

It continued: "All of his official accounts are verified with a blue tick next to the username. Neither Peter nor his team will contact you via any other account & would not ask for payment of any kind, so please keep your info safe! x".

Meanwhile, Doherty was recently spotted going for a late night trip on a Boris bike with his huskies.Jordan Molinary and his friends were driving in London when they came across The Libertines rocker, who was casually riding the famous free bikes while being pulled along by his dogs.

When greeted by the fans, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker simply said: "You alright fellas, how's it going?"

Asked if he had the huskies on as reindeers, he joked: "Yeah, keeps them fit innit?"

Watch the clip below:

Imagine bumping into Pete Doherty on a borris bike getting pulled along by 2 husky’s 😂 pic.twitter.com/yYIjwXEbJB — JORDAN (@JordanMolinari_) September 9, 2019



