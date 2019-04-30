Pete Doherty praises "wonderful" NHS after he's hospitalised for infected hedgehog spike wound

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty. Picture: Press

The Libertines and Puta Madres singer shared images of on social media after he was hospitalised for an infected hedgehog spike.

Pete Doherty has shared images of himself from hospital after being treated for a bizarre wound.

The Libertines rocker, who is currently preparing to release his first studio album with the Puta Madres, took to Twitter to share pictures from the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The first image, was captioned: "A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks."

See his first snap below:

A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks. pic.twitter.com/llLv9N4Mwl — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 29, 2019

His second image simply sees Doherty displaying a bandaged hand at the hospital, revealing the treatment he's received.

It's not clear how the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer sustained the injury, but he appears to be on the mend.

Peter Doherty and The Puta Madres' debut album is now.

The new Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres album is OUT NOW!



Stream / Download / Vinyl / CD / Cassette: https://t.co/gvS4UeA8td pic.twitter.com/Xp4iUleKqk — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 26, 2019

It includes new single, Paradise Is Under Your Nose, which you can watch the official video for here:

Watch Pete Doherty's surprise appearance on Record Store Day 2019:

