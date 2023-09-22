Louis Theroux to interview The Libertines' Pete Doherty and more in new series

Louis Theroux and The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty. Picture: 1.Karwai Tang//Getty 2. Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The next series of Louis Theroux Interviews will also see him sit down with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Dame Joan Collins and Ashley Walters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Doherty is among the celebrities set to be interviewed by Louis Theroux.

The Libertines frontman will sit down with legendary documentarian for a chat for a forthcoming episode of his Louis Theroux Interviews series.

According to reports, Theroux will travel to Doherty in Normandy, where he lives with his wife and Puta Madres bandmate Katia de Vidas and their young daughter.

Theroux will also interview the likes of Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins, boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, singer-songwriter RAYE and 41-year-old Top Boy star Ashley Walters.

The in-depth one-on-one chats will be released across six episodes, which are set to air later at an unconfirmed date.

Up The Bracket: 20 Years Of The Libertines

The 53-year-old broadcaster said: "Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure. The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

"We have tried to build on the success of the first six 'Louis Theroux Interviews', while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law and political controversy."

The BBC said that the series - which was filmed in locations like New York City, Normandy, Glastonbury and the French Riviera - "will bring viewers closer than ever to some of the world’s most well-known personalities" and rely on Louis’ “signature immersive filming style”.

The public broadcaster bosses admitted they were “delighted” that the documentary maker was coming back with an "exciting and eclectic mix of new interviewees" after speaking to Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, 88, Yungblud, 26, Bear Grylls, 49, Katherine Ryan, 40 and Rita Ora, 32, last season.