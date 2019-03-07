VIDEO: See Kasabian's Tom Meighan duet with this talented kid

Kasabian's Tom Meighan on stage at Princes Street Gardens during Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2018. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Watch the Kasabian frontman sing a stripped-back version of Stevie with his mate's talented young son on guitar.

A video has emerged which sees Tom Meighan singing a duet with his friend's son.

The Kasabian frontman visited a friend in his hometown of Leicester and took time out to sing a rendition of Stevie with a young musician by the name of Harrison Gent, complete with the harmonies and accompaniment on guitar.

Watch the amazing moment below, which was shared on Instagram by harrisongentmusic:

That's one talented young man.

Gent, who describes himself as a "young Leicester musician" is influenced by everyone from Arctic Monkeys to The Smiths and has covered various bands on his page.

Watch him perform Coldplay's Trouble below:

Tonight is The Global Awards, which will see the likes of Blossoms perform.

Last year saw Kasabian give an epic performance, where they literally smashed it.

Watch their glass-shattering performance

Watch their full performance of Fire below:

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk celebrate the best in music, news and entertainment and the award categories reflect the music, programmes and news aired on Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC.

The winners will be crowned in front of stars and fans alike at a prestigious ceremony on 7 March at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

A stellar line-up featuring some of the world’s biggest artists - Blossoms, Mark Ronson, Little Mix, Lang Lang, Anne-Marie and last year’s Rising Star Award winner Mabel - will perform at the ceremony.

You'll be able to watch the Global Awards LIVE here from 7.30pm on Thursday 7 March or watch via the Radio X app



Watch Kasabian sing You're In Love With A Psycho at the Global Awards: