VIDEO: See Kasabian's Tom Meighan duet with this talented kid

7 March 2019, 11:40

Kasabian's Tom Meighan on stage at Princes Street Gardens during Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2018
Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Watch the Kasabian frontman sing a stripped-back version of Stevie with his mate's talented young son on guitar.

A video has emerged which sees Tom Meighan singing a duet with his friend's son.

The Kasabian frontman visited a friend in his hometown of Leicester and took time out to sing a rendition of Stevie with a young musician by the name of Harrison Gent, complete with the harmonies and accompaniment on guitar.

Watch the amazing moment below, which was shared on Instagram by harrisongentmusic:

That's one talented young man.

Gent, who describes himself as a "young Leicester musician" is influenced by everyone from Arctic Monkeys to The Smiths and has covered various bands on his page.

Watch him perform Coldplay's Trouble below:

Watch Kasabian sing You're In Love With A Psycho at the Global Awards:

