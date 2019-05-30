VIDEO: Watch Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno's new solo video The S.L.P.’s Favourites

See the mind-bending video to come from Serge Pizzorno's solo project, Favourites, which features Little Simz.

Serge Pizzorno has released the official video for the debut single under his solo project The S.L.P.

After announcing he was going it alone and sharing a first listen of song, which features UK rapper Little Simz, the Kasabian rocker has now shared its wacky video, which sees him dancing to camera while wearing glitter all over his face... Just in time for festival season.

Watch the video above.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy about going solo, Pizzorno said: "I had this little window and it was a bit of a now or never sort of (thing)."

He added: "I had a few little bits of music that were more instrumental and I thought that I could sort of fill in the gaps and see what happened".

Watch him speak to Radio X in our video below:

WATCH MORE: When Danny Dyer took on Kasabian in Lip Sync Battle UK...

Take our Kasabian quiz: