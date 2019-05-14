Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno announces solo project The S.L.P. & Favourites single feat. Little Simz

14 May 2019, 22:36 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 11:29

Find out about the Kasabian guitarist's new music and hear him talk to John Kennedy about his solo project.

Serge Pizzorno has announced the details of his new solo project.

Kasabian appeared to tease what looked liked new material earlier this week, but it turns out their guitarist and songwriter Serge is preparing to release solo music.

The Ez-Eh rocker revealed his new project The S.L.P. (which stands for Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno) and announced that British rapper Little Simz features on his first single, Favourites.

It's not clear who else Serge has collaborated with, but we can assume he'll have a hand in writing all of the music.

Back in 2017, he blasted songwriting teams, telling The Metro the process of writing hits in that way meant you sometimes ended up with tracks that "lack soul".

"It's the 'writing team' thing," reflected the the guitarist. "I understand it, it's like American TV shows, the reason why they're so great is because 15 people in a room write it.

"I can't deny the tunes they're writing. I just have time for that band that gets in a room and smashes it, or a singer/songwriter ... you get them ... you get a feeling of their soul."

Serge Pizzorno 2019
Serge Pizzorno 2019. Picture: Sony/Press

