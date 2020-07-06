Tom Meighan speaks out after stepping down from Kasabian

The former vocalist of the Leicester band has appeared to break his silence on Twitter following the news of his departure.

Tom Meighan has spoken out after the news of his departure from Kasabian.

Earlier today (Monday 6 July) it was announced that the vocalist of the Leicester band would be stepping down due to “personal issues”.

Now, in what appears to be a tweet from his personal account, the rocker has now broken his silence, writing: "Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon. TM".

Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon. TM x #TomMeighan #Kasabian — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) July 6, 2020

Earlier today the band took to social media, writing: "Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.

They added: "We will not be commenting further."

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020

Meighan previously opened up about his mental health in 2017, admitting that he was impacted greatly due to splitting up with his partner and the death of a friend.

"Basically my life changed. I'm by myself. Because I lost myself," he told Q Magazine.

He added: "I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people.

"I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze. I was very unhappy, just down. You block it out by just carrying on."

Getting help with mental health:

If you or anyone you know is suffering, please reach out to the following organisations:

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123

(free 24-hour helpline)

Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide. Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. And 75% of all UK suicides are male. CALM exists to change this.

Phone: 0800 58 58 58

(daily, 5pm to midnight)

Website: www.thecalmzone.net

Papyrus

Are you, or is a young person you know, not coping with life? For confidential suicide prevention advice contact HOPELINEUK.

Phone – 0800 068 4141

Monday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, and 2pm to 10pm on weekends and bank holidays

Website: www.papyrus-uk.org

Men's Health Forum

24/7 stress support for men by text, chat and email. Fast, free, independent health information.

Website: www.menshealthforum.org.uk

Heads Together

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

Website: www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

(Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Website: www.mind.org.uk