Kasanbian's Serge Pizzorno wants to go for a beer with Sam Fender

The Kasabian rocker has praised the Geordie singer-songwriter and revealed to Radio X how he'd like to go for a drink with him.

Kasabian are set to play a huge sold out homecoming gig at Leicester's Victoria Park in 2020, marking their only live date of 2020.

Asked about their support acts - which include the North Shields singer-songwriter, Easy Life and Inhaler, he said: "Do you know what? Sam Fender, he's got such a good voice.

"I can't wait to have a little beer with this dude and have a little chat, because he seems like a nice fella and I tell you what - he can't half sing."

The L.S.F. rocker added: "I believe what he's saying as well. It's an exciting time for him. And also there's such a community - there's such a good vibe at our gigs I think he'll have a nice night."

Tickets for Kasabian's dates went on sale this morning, and after selling out in just 45 minutes, Serge teased there might be another chance for fans to see the band "soon".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Blown away by the response to Solstice II this morning. To everyone who got a ticket, we’ll bring you the biggest party of 2020. To anyone who didn’t, things are cooking in the sergery and we’ll get to see all of you soon. S.L.P."

Blown away by the response to Solstice II this morning. To everyone who got a ticket, we’ll bring you the biggest party of 2020. To anyone who didn’t, things are cooking in the sergery and we’ll get to see all of you soon. S.L.P. 🌞 x #SolsticeII — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) October 25, 2019

The tweet of course led fans to speculate the L.S.F. rockers would be adding more live dates, with some even thinking they could be plotting a secret set at Glastonbury 2020.

G L A S T O N B U R Y S E C R E T S E T P L Z — caramel top (@ehiltonWHUFC) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Kasabian are currently working on their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2017's For Crying Out Loud, and revealed they'll be recording it in 2020.

Speaking about the new record Serge told NME: "I've started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album. The wheels are turning. It's annihilation music."

