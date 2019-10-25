Kasbian's Serge Pizzorno teases things "cooking in the sergery" as 2020 Leicester gig sells out

The band took to social media after their 2020 Solstice II homecoming date sold out this morning to tell unlucky fans they'd see all of them soon.

Kasabian have taken to Twitter to tease more chances to see their fans "soon".

Tickets to their 2020 Solstice II gig - which will see them return to Leicester's Victoria Park for their only UK show of 2020 - went on sale this morning (Friday 25 October).

After tickets sold out, the band's guitarist and songsmith Serge Pizzorno wrote: "Blown away by the response to Solstice II this morning. To everyone who got a ticket, we’ll bring you the biggest party of 2020. To anyone who didn’t, things are cooking in the sergery and we’ll get to see all of you soon. S.L.P."

Blown away by the response to Solstice II this morning. To everyone who got a ticket, we’ll bring you the biggest party of 2020. To anyone who didn’t, things are cooking in the sergery and we’ll get to see all of you soon. S.L.P. 🌞 x #SolsticeII — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) October 25, 2019

The tweet of course led fans to speculate the L.S.F rockers would be adding more live dates, with some even thinking they could be set for a secret set at Glastonbury 2020.

Add more dates please! — Pep M (@cfcpep) October 25, 2019

G L A S T O N B U R Y S E C R E T S E T P L Z — caramel top (@ehiltonWHUFC) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Kasabian are currently working on their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2017's For Crying Out Loud, and revealed they'll be recording it in 2020.

Speaking about the new record Serge told NME: "I've started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album. The wheels are turning. It's annihilation music."

